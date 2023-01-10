The Drawing Studio in midtown Tucson is expanding

A 30-year-old Tucson art studio is doubling in size.

The Drawing Studio recently bought the former Circle K building at 2750 N. Tucson Blvd., adjacent to its current site, for $321,000.

"Before the pandemic we were definitely at capacity and had a need for more space," said Anthony Avila, the studio's development director.

When the Circle K closed in the summer of 2021, it was a natural fit for expansion.

"The layout of that area is a perfect rectangle except for the space that was Circle K," Avila said. "But it was just a dream at that point."

Luckily, local commercial broker Brenna Lacey, with Volk Co., was a member of the board at the time.

"She was on it," Avila said. "We're in a neighborhood of homes with families around us so being able to utilize that space for the community is wonderful."

Rob Tomlinson and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented Circle K in the sale that was financed through donations to a capital campaign to improve The Drawing Studio.

“The generosity of our local community is so amazing. We are grateful for the investments our donors have made to the growth of The Drawing Studio now and over the last 30 years,” said Lacey, who served as the co-chair of the capital campaign. “To date, we have raised over $750,000 for this project."

She got involved with the studio after being a student herself.

"I walked into a class about 20 years ago because I was interested in exploring something new to do and basically fell in love with The Drawing Studio," Lacey said. "It lives at the intersection of art practice and social service."

Many perspectives

The 2,720-square-foot addition will allow for more studio space, both indoor and outdoor, and a gallery that will be open to the public.

"Creating art is beautiful in and of itself," said Anton Russell, co-executive director of the studio, "but being able to show it and share it is even more so."

He said the studio prides itself on being inclusive to people of all backgrounds and ages.

"Students come in through different ways, some drive by and come in and ask what we do and others come upon our website," Russell said. "Their questions have led the development of our core curriculum."

Some students want to be professional artists, while others are just curious about their creative side.

"More than anything , people in our community feel centered with the art and their ideals, beliefs, values or passions and playfulness," Russell said. "To learn how to draw you have to learn how to see — how you experience the world is a perspective that shifts in our students."

Classes range from one-time sessions to six-week portrait classes with varying tuition rates, both in person and online.

Scholarships are available and part of the capital campaign is to grow that fund.

"We are building our Access for Artists Scholarship Fund and growing our capacity to serve a diversity of adults and youth in our community,” said Julie Ragland, board member and capital campaign co-chair. “We will be raising an additional $850,000 for this project.”

Decades-long legacy

Artist Andrew Rush started The Drawing Studio in 1992 and the 91-year-old still makes regular appearances.

The first location was in a small studio in Armory Park, then a larger space on Fourth Avenue, as enrollment grew.

In 2015, the studio moved to its current location — formerly Ted's Country Store, at the corner of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.

A celebration of the building acquisition will be held Jan. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the current studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd.

The community is welcome to drop in, share a glass of bubbly, and tour the new building.

To learn more, visit thedrawingstudiotds.org.