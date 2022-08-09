Tribes: We're 'left in the dark' about Colorado River negotiations

Fourteen tribal governments, including eight in Arizona, say federal officials have left them out of ongoing negotiations over future curbs of water use in the Colorado River Basin.
"Basin tribes are largely in the dark about what is being discussed or whether a plan is beginning to coalesce" to approve major water use reductions in the basin starting in 2023, they said in a letter to a top Interior Department official.
The July 22 letter came as representatives of the basin's seven states, and Interior's Bureau of Reclamation, were well into their second month of private talks about how to meet a bureau directive to reduce water use in the basin by 14% to 28%. If the states can't produce an acceptable plan by mid-August, Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton has threatened to impose a solution on them.
The tribes' letter said, "There are only a few weeks left to develop this plan in time to meet the deadline Commissioner Touton set. Yet there has been no meaningful discussion with basin tribes about what the implications of this plan are likely to be or what unilateral action(s) the department is contemplating.
People are also reading…
"We should not have to remind you — but we will again — that as our trustee, you must protect our rights, our assets, and people in addition to any action you take on behalf of the system," the tribal leaders wrote to Tanya Trujillo, assistant Interior secretary for water and science.
"The volume of water that the department is asking to be voluntarily reduced by water users is massive and will undoubtedly impact all or some of the Basin Tribes’ water rights," the letter said.
A Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman said the bureau will respond to the tribes' letter directly to them in writing.
"We don't respond to correspondence in the media," said Becki Bryant, of the bureau's Salt Lake City-based, Upper Colorado River Basin office. "We try to keep it between the appropriate groups."
In previous correspondence with Interior, tribal leaders have noted that tribes hold water rights to approximately 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water. That's about 25% of the river’s average annual flow of barely 12 million acre-feet a year since the West's current arid spell started in 2000.
"This percentage will only increase as climate change continues to diminish overall runoff amounts and reduces the amount of water available to lower priority users," 20 tribes wrote to Interior Secretary Deborah Haaland in November 2021.
The Gila River Indian Community in Sacaton, which controls the biggest single share in Arizona of Central Arizona Project water from the Colorado River, was among the eight Arizona tribes that signed the new letter.
Also signing were the Ak-Chin Indian Community in Maricopa, the San Carlos Apache Tribe in central Arizona, the Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona, the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver, the Tonto Apache tribe in Payson and the Fort Yuma Quechan tribe in the Yuma area.
Arizona tribes not signing the letter included the Tohono O'odham and Pascua Yaqui tribes in Southern Arizona; and the Colorado River Indian Tribe in Parker, which owns the largest share of Colorado River water of any Arizona tribe.
"What is being discussed behind closed doors among the United States and the basin states will likely have a direct impact on basin tribes’ water rights and other resources and we expect and demand that you protect our interests," the tribal letter said.
Water agencies in the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada involved in the current negotiations generally declined to comment on the letter.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources "has no comment on this," spokeswoman Shauna Evans said Tuesday.
The Southern Nevada Water Authority, a key negotiator, noted that the tribes sent the letter to the Interior Department, "so we are not in a position to provide any comment," spokesman Bronson Mack said Monday. "I think that needs to be answered by (Interior) or the Bureau of Reclamation. I’m not trying to deflect here, but that’s really a matter for the feds."
Another key player, Southern California's six-county Metropolitan Water District, noted that, "Metropolitan does not set up meetings related to the ongoing Colorado River discussions, nor decides who is invited. Those decisions are determined by the federal government and representatives of the seven basin states," spokeswoman Rebecca Kimitch said Monday.
Officials of the Colorado River Board of California, which represents that state at the talks, didn't respond to a request for comment.
Not the first complaint
This isn't the first time tribal representatives have complained about being left out of discussions concerning the river's future.
In March 2016, Stephen Roe Lewis, chairman of the Gila River Indian Community, publicly criticized state and federal officials for leaving tribes out of the seven-state talks looking for ways to save water in the basin.
“It is a glaring misstep that needs to be corrected,” Lewis told a White House water summit. “We want to be at the table. At our hearts, we’re stewards of the land. When we start talking about innovation, we have very innovative solutions to water management.”
Arizona’s water chief, Tom Buschatzke, replied at the time that he had discussed the ongoing negotiations with the Gila River tribe but that it would be impractical to expand participation in the talks.
“I think you can understand that probably every water user in the state would want to be in that room, and that is not possible,” said Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
The Gila River community later became a major participant in in-state talks that led to the 2019 Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan. As part of that plan, the tribe gave up more water to prop up Lake Mead than any other Arizona water user.
And in their November 2021 letter to Haaland, the 20 tribes asked to be involved on two fronts. One involved efforts by the bureau and basin states to adapt the 2019 drought plan to the river's "existing and emerging" hydrologic conditions, which have worsened in the past three years. The second involved the still-unstarted negotiations that will lead to a revision of the 2007 multistate guidelines for operating the Colorado's reservoirs, including Lakes Mead and Powell.
In the tribes' most recent, July 22 letter, they said they appreciated Haaland's followup meeting with them in March in Albuquerque in response to the earlier letter. They were encouraged by Interior's commitments there to support tribal inclusion in development of policies and rules governing the river, the letter said.
They also noted that in late June, Interior wrote up a Federal Register notice committing to "engage and consult with basin tribes in a meaningful and transparent matter" during the upcoming process under federal environmental laws to develop new guidelines to manage the reservoirs.
But since the tribal governments believe the current seven-state negotiations are one of these processes, "we are concerned that basin tribes are not being kept appropriately informed of developments there. Government-to-government consultation must, therefore, take place as soon as possible," they wrote.
Collection: Read more on water issues affecting Arizona
Read more of the latest stories from the Arizona Daily Star covering water issues.
For Star subscribers: Environmental groups' report blasts U.S. for failing to deal with risks to Glen Canyon Dam's ability to deliver water to Colorado River states including Arizona when Lake Powell is at low elevations.
For Star subscribers: Farmers along the river in Southern Arizona and Southern California are bracing for water cuts next year they say could lead to lost crop production, major economic dislocation and, possibly, food shortages.
For Star subscribers: As concerns mount across the West about dwindling Colorado River water supplies, a series of new water conservation requirements may be imposed on residential and business development in Tucson starting next year. Here are the details.
With the river possibly in its driest period in 1,200 years and facing an uncertain climate and hydrological future, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation wants public comments on what issues should be covered for its reservoirs.
For Star subscribers: Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to sign the $1B plan as early as this week. To win legislative support, another $200 million was added at the last minute to promote conservation.
For Star subscribers: "The water resource for agriculture, cities, industry, tribes and the ecosystem is no longer stable due to climate change," said Assistant Interior Secretary Tanya Trujillo. "We're going to have to have guts," she said, to do what's needed.
For Star subscribers: "Because of the dire conditions in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, any degree of reductions may be possible" in CAP deliveries, Tucson Water Director John Kmiec says. At some point, the cuts could be large enough that the city will have to pump more native groundwater than it has in years.
Tucson officials hope newly announced federal health guidelines for levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water will speed the flow of federal money to this area for what they say is a massive groundwater cleanup job that will cost well into the hundreds of millions of dollars.
The largest single batch of water-use cuts ever carried out on the Colorado River is needed in 2023 to keep Lakes Mead and Powell from falling to critically low levels, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner told a congressional hearing Tuesday.
For Star subscribers: Tucson might leave more than 20% of its CAP supply in Lake Mead next year — and may even decide to take less than its full allocation for 2022 — to prevent deeper shortages. But the city wants other CAP users to go along, an uncertain prospect.
For Star subscribers: In a briefing, federal water officials made it clear they expect more severe shortages for the CAP water than occurred this year, and that cities across Arizona should be making plans to use less water.
For Star subscribers: Officials say they hope to find ways to close gap as part of renegotiations of state and federal guidelines for operating reservoirs.
For Star subscribers: Lake Powell is only 24 percent full now, and Lake Mead is 31 percent full. Both were nearly full at the turn of the 21st century.
More water will be sent from upstream to depleted Lake Powell, and less will be released downstream to Lake Mead. Water experts said these moves will bail out a short-term crisis but won't fix the long-term woes.
For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead.
For Star subscribers: The unprecedented move would create a possible, immediate cutback in water supplies to Arizona, California and Nevada. The goal: to keep Lake Powell from falling so law that Glen Canyon Dam couldn't generate electricity.
For Star subcribers: A federal biological opinion concerning the impact Fort Huachuca has on endangered species along the San Pedro miscalculated the amount of groundwater the fort will save in its conservation efforts.
For Star subscribers: A group has turned in petition signatures to force a vote on bringing state regulation of groundwater pumping to the Willcox Basin southeast of Tucson, where agriculture rules the economy.
The City Council's 4-3 vote to create three new staff positions to carry out the ordinance requiring new businesses to capture rainwater for outdoor landscaping came over the objections of Mayor Regina Romero. She said the positions should have been considered during the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process. But supporters say that putting off their creation would amount to "kicking the can down the road."
For Star subscribers: Lake Powell is less than 35 feet above the level at which Glen Canyon Dam's generators would be turned off. But there's no detailed plan on what to do if that happens. Authorities say they're working very hard to produce one as soon as possible.
For Star subscribers: Researchers will use a nontoxic dye to help show whether sunlight can destroy various chemical compounds in the Tucson river water, including pharmaceuticals and personal care products.
For Star subscribers: Tucson got national praise in 2008 for a law requiring new commercial developments to get at least half their landscaping water from rain, not drinking water. But many developments aren't complying and the city issues no citations.
For Star subscribers: Gov. Doug Ducey's proposal to spend $1.1 billion on desalination and other water infrastructure ignores other potential water solutions that should be addressed first, critics say. But supporters say it's a chance for Arizona to be "a global leader."
But Tucson officials, who oppose the Rosemont Mine, might sue over the CAP board's approval of the mining company's water recharge contract.
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.