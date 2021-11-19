Tucson domestic violence shelter to get multimillion-dollar expansion as need grows

The newly designed shelter, which Sakwa said is more than a year away from being completed, will house up to 78 residents.

"It'll be this nice balance of 'you can retreat to your private living space but you can also have gathering spaces for the community of the shelter'," Sakwa said.

Threats keep

them at home

When Tina Soto and Stephen Malone had their first child, Soto planned to have a career and work while raising her family. But two children in quick succession and Malone's discharge from the military changed those plans. Soto ended up working to support the family while Malone attended college.

In the spring of 2013, Malone's graduation was on the horizon and their youngest child was about to turn 4. By that time, the abuse had already been going on for years, according to Soto's aunt, Tineo. Up until that point, however, Malone's physical assaults on Soto were random and spontaneous, and she kept it hidden from her family.

But when Soto discovered that her youngest child had picked up her phone and inadvertently recorded video of one of Malone's attacks, she knew she had to get herself and her children out.