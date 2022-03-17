Tucson Electric proposes new emission limits at local power plant

"It appears that TEP is trying to avoid addressing regional haze requirements to reduce pollution and the associated benefits to our air, our health, and national parks, as well as the climate,” she said. “It should instead be doing the maximum to control NOx, especially in that area, which is predominantly a community of color that is disproportionately impacted by this power plant."

Bahr said TEP recently made a similar move to adopt “voluntary” limits for sulfur dioxide pollution for two units at the coal-fired Springerville Generating Station, which it also wants to incorporate into the state regional haze plan.

In February, the Sierra Club and the National Parks Conservation Association filed comments with ADEQ, urging the agency to reject TEP’s Springerville permit revision as premature, saying it “improperly assumes the outcome" of Arizona’s regional haze plan before ADEQ, the EPA and stakeholders can fully scrutinize and formally comment on a complete regional analysis.

But TEP’s Barrios says that requiring additional pollution controls is unnecessary given the plan to curtail operations and measures such as “selective catalytic reduction” (SCR) equipment to limit NOx are unnecessary and prohibitively expensive.