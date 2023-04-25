The Udall Foundation has opened its new headquarters at the Trinity Office on University Boulevard.

The Morris K. Udall and Steward L. Udall foundation was previously located downtown at 130 S. Scott Ave. When its lease expired in December, it decided to relocate because about half of its employees now work remotely and around the country.

The building on Scott Avenue will be used by the Children’s Museum Tucson to expand.

The Udall Foundation’s mission is to provide programs to promote leadership, education, collaboration and conflict resolution in the areas of environment, public lands and natural resources to strengthen Native nations, assist federal agencies and others to resolve environmental conflicts, and to encourage the continued use and appreciation of the nation’s resources, according to its website.

Trinity, at 434 E. University Blvd., allowed the foundation a location within walking distance to the University of Arizona.

“We’re thrilled to see the Udall Foundation move to this new headquarters just blocks away from the Udall Center and expect that being so much closer to one another will make it easier to collaborate on programs, training, and events,” said Stephanie Russo Carroll, acting director of the Udall Center for Studies and Public Policy.

As a new building, Trinity offered the foundation on a built-to-suit workspace with Bourn Cos. and Rob Paulus Architecture.

The Trinity development sits on two sides of Trinity Presbyterian Church on excess land the church sold.

The first phase was the three-story office building. The second phase will be a residential building along Fourth Avenue with apartments and retail.

