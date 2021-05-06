The difference between medical and recreational marijuana in Arizona

According to Humble, the program's rules were laid out to be as medical (and as far from recreational) as possible.

Because of that, and even in the face of state-wide legalization, there remain some regulatory and purchasing guidelines that are different for medical patients than for recreational clientele.

Medical Marijuana Guidelines

First, and most obvious, is that medical patients require a license or “green card.” The cards aren't green, but look similar to an Arizona-issued drivers' license or ID. If you are just looking to purchase recreationally, you won't need one of these cards.

In order to obtain a green card, however, a prospective patient must be at least 18 years old (or, if younger, have a parent or guardian registered as a caregiver); possess an Arizona Drivers License or Identification Card; and have one of a number of qualifying conditions listed here.

By contrast, recreational customers just need to be 21 years old and present a state-issued ID at the point of purchase.