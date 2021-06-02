Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:45, 5:20, 7:55.
Back to the Future (PG) — 7:05 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — noon, 1:30, 3:10, 4:40, 6:20, 7:50.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 1, 2:05, 3:35, 4:40, 6:10, 7:20.
Cruella (PG-13) — 12:50, 2:30, 3:10, 4, 5:45, 6:20, 7:10.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 1, 1:30, 3, 3:30, 5, 5:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 1, 1:15, 1:30, 3:45, 4, 4:30, 6:45, 7.
Finding You (PG) — 1:30 p.m.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 6:30 p.m.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4 p.m.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 3:55, 4:10, 4:50, 5:20, 6:10, 6:30, 6:50, 7:30, 8.
Cruella (PG-13) — 4:05, 5:25, 6:15, 7, 7:25.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:25.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 2:15, 2:45, 3, 3:30, 4:45, 5:15, 5:30, 6, 7:15, 7:45, 8, 8:30.
A Quiet Place Part II: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 4:10, 6:45.
Cruella (PG-13) — 2:05, 2:25, 3:25, 4:30, 5:10, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 4:30, 7:20.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 2:05, 4:50, 7:35.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 2:50, 5:15, 7:40.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:25.
Wrath of Man (R) — 2:15, 5:05, 7:55.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:30.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 1, 7:15.
Aliens (R) — 8 p.m.
Dream Horse (PG) — 2:30, 6:30.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 3:30, 4:05, 4:50, 6:35, 7:05, 7:30.
Cruella (PG-13) — 3:40, 4:10, 6, 6:55, 7:25.
Nomadland (R) — 3:25, 6:20.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 3:45, 6:40.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 5, 7:35.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 4:30, 7:20.
Wrath of Man (R) — 4, 7:10.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — noon, 12:30, 1, 1:25, 1:55, 2:50, 3:20, 3:45, 4:15, 4:40, 5:35, 6:05, 6:35, 6:55, 7:30, 8:20, 8:50, 9:20, 9:40, 10:20.
Army of the Dead (R) — 10:15 p.m.
Cruella (PG-13) — noon, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:15, 4:35, 5:15, 5:55, 6:30, 7:50, 8:30, 9:10, 9:45.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) — 12:45, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05.
Dream Horse (PG) — 6:25, 9:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 12:35, 3:30, 6:40, 9:50.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 12:25, 3:25.
Nobody (R) — 10:10 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — noon, 3, 6, 8:55.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 12:05, 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 9:55.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 5, 7:30, 10:05.
Unholy (PG-13) — 1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:20, 9:15.
Wrath of Man (R) — 1:15 p.m.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11, noon, 12:45, 1:30, 2:45, 4:10, 5:15, 6:45, 7:55, 9:20.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11:20, 12:25, 1:40, 2:30, 4:45, 5:45, 8:10, 9:05.
Dream Horse (PG) — 11:30, 3:40, 6:30, 8:50.
Finding You (PG) — 12:30, 6.
Nobody (R) — 3:30, 9:30.
Profile (R) — 5 p.m.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) — 3:25, 6:15, 8:45.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 11:10, 2:20, 7:40.
Wrath of Man (R) — 11:40, 2:35, 5:30, 8:30.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) — 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8, 9:30.
Back to the Future (PG) — 4:10, 7.
Cruella (PG-13) — 11, 11:45, 2:10, 2:55, 5:20, 6:05, 8:30, 9:15.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.