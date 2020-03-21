Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona, Pima County figures give us false confidence about spread of COVID-19

When you look at the COVID-19 case numbers from the state and county health departments, you feel like you’re getting something firm and reliable.

As of Saturday morning, for example, the state reported there have been 104 confirmed cases in Arizona, 12 of them in Pima County.

Until this weekend, you could count the local number of known cases on two hands — as long as you keep them away from your face.

But those numbers are about as helpful as a twice-used face mask.

For weeks now the virus has quietly spread in Arizona, and hardly anyone has known whether they have it, because they couldn’t get tested and because some carriers don’t have significant symptoms.

Even if you had a fever, a cough and all the other symptoms of COVID-19, and even if you tested negative for other viruses like the flu, you generally could not get tested for this new coronavirus. Unless you needed to be hospitalized, or you had traveled to China, doctors and emergency-room staff usually told you to self-quarantine and act as if you have COVID-19. You were “presumptive.”

Medical offices aren’t testing widely simply because there aren’t enough materials available.

Debbie Rupp of Marana has been facing this frustrating phenomenon. She got sick March 11 and it came on pretty strong, she said, “with the headache, the tiredness, the body aches, the cough, the fever.” On Monday, she said, she called her doctor.