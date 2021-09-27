Trump supporters pepper Arizona's governor with demands he decertify election

Even among GOP lawmakers, Fann said some others are likely to balk at such a move until “they are 100% sure that we have information that would have changed the results.’’ She said the only way that could happen is if Brnovich, to whom she has sent the audit report, investigates and finds fraud.

And even that not be enough. “There’s going to have to be a jury that rules or a court that rules,’’ and comes up with a finding that there were votes cast that affected the outcome of the election, Fann said.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, reached a similar conclusion last year when he denied permission for Finchem to have a special hearing of his Committee on Federal Relations to see if the Republican-controlled House could overrule the public vote and choose its own electors to send to Washington, D.C., presumably supporting Trump. Bowers said Arizona law is clear and that the electors are selected by the certified voter count, which occurred Nov. 30.

“What happened on the 30th was the culmination of a process,’’ Karamargin said. “And that process saw election results being certified in each of Arizona’s 15 counties,’’ many of which, Karamargin pointed out, are Republican counties.

There was a proposal earlier this year by Rep. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, to allow the Legislature to override the popular vote and choose electors. But it failed to even get out of a single committee.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on Twitter at “@azcapmedia” or email azcapmedia@gmail.com .