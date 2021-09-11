Tucson agencies work to support Spanish-speaking victims of gender-based violence

And SACASA advocates' communication with survivors is confidential, which is also the case with County Attorney's Office advocates.

"I want to thank SACASA for all the support it has given me to overcome aspects of my personal life through therapies and support groups. That has truly changed my perspective on life," one survivor said, speaking in Spanish. "God bless all the staff who work there, for all the attention, care and follow-up."

The Star does not typically name survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SACASA tries to recruit as many Spanish-speakers as possible as sexual assault forensic examiners and advocates, and has a handful of each on staff, meaning it doesn't often have to rely on professional translation services. But Monje said it's a struggle to find fluent Spanish speakers who are available after-hours.

Community partners, including the Mexican consulate, will assist SACASA with translation services for Spanish-speaking victims, and make staff available any time of day or night, she said.

"We're very grateful to have what we have, but still, it's not enough," Monje said. "There's so much more that we could do, should do and need to keep working toward."

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

