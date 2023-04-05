State game officials are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the "cruel and inhumane" shooting of a javelina in SaddleBrooke on the Tucson area's northwest side.

The javelina was shot 17 times, apparently with a pellet gun, officials said. The animal was found Feb. 28 by a passerby in the 38000 block of South Loma Serena Drive.

The javelina was taken for treatment to the Tucson Wildlife Center, where it later died.

“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a news release Wednesday. “The javelina surely suffered terribly from being shot multiple times. It was a cruel and inhumane act.”

Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700, "anonymously if need be", and reference OGT#23-000405 when calling.

The maximum penalties for illegal take of wildlife are four months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state, it says.

