Arizona Daily Star
State game officials are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the "cruel and inhumane" shooting of a javelina in SaddleBrooke on the Tucson area's northwest side.
The javelina was shot 17 times, apparently with a pellet gun, officials said. The animal was found Feb. 28 by a passerby in the 38000 block of South Loma Serena Drive.
The javelina was taken for treatment to the Tucson Wildlife Center, where it later died.
Another X-ray view of the wounds to the javelina.
Courtesy of Arizona Game and Fish Department
“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said in a news release Wednesday. “The javelina surely suffered terribly from being shot multiple times. It was a cruel and inhumane act.”
Those with information about the case are asked to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700, "anonymously if need be", and reference OGT#23-000405 when calling.
The maximum penalties for illegal take of wildlife are four months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.
Another X-ray view of the wounds to the javelina.
Courtesy of Arizona Game and Fish Department
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state, it says.
The furry youngster has been at Tucson Wildlife Center for about two weeks recovering from pneumonia and a low body temperature,
but is reportedly on the road to recovery.
According to TWC, javelina enjoy eating potatoes, apples, zucchinis, squash, watermelons, and pumpkins, among other foods. Leftover pumpkins from this Halloween season that are free of mold and chemicals can be donated to TWC for the javelina.
TWC is asking those wanting to donate their pumpkins to call ahead at (520)-290-9453 before bringing them to the center at 13275 E. Speedway Blvd.
Jesse Tellez
Videos: Southern Arizona wildlife caught on camera
Golf course coyotes howl at sunset in northwest Tucson
Downtown Tucson got a rare visit from a wild coatimundi.
Just an ordinary bike ride ... following a bear
Bobcats play in Tucson backyard
Watch now: Bear sightings reported around Pima County
Watch now: Bobcats playing on an Oro Valley Golf Course
Watch now: Mountain Lion strolls outside home in Tucson Foothills
Watch Now: Trail cameras catch mountain lions at Tucson home.
Watch now: Family of bears takes a stroll in southeastern Arizona
Watch Now: Mountain lion roaming in the Coronado National Memorial
Watch now: Ding, dong! Bobcat filmed by front door camera in Tucson
Watch now: Bear captured in Sierra Vista neighborhood, released
Watch now: A cool cat takes a cool nap in the Foothills
Watch now: Young bear seen in NW Tucson captured and released
Watch now: Bear spotted rummaging through trash can in Oro Valley
Watch now: Bobcat's breakfast near Oro Valley
Watch now: Breakfast with the deer on Tumamoc
Watch now: Bobcat kitten plays with mother behind Tucson residence
Watch now: Rescued porcupine released back into wild
Watch now: Bobcat kittens play in a dry fountain
Watch now: Bobcat stops by Tucson waterhole for an overnight drink
Watch Now: Collared bobcat raises kittens in Tucson neighborhood
Watch now: Javelina family takes an evening stroll in midtown Tucson
Bobcat plays with its kitten in Tucson backyard
Watch now: Mountain lion seen up-close on camera outside Tucson home
Watch now: Bobcats in love in the Tucson area
Watch Now: Family of deer eating breakfast on Tumamoc Hill
Watch now: A hummingbird plays in the sprinkler
Watch now: Breakfast time for the Quail family in the Tucson area
Watch now: Frequent visitor to northwest Tucson home munches on meal worms
Watch now: Playful lizards visit a Tucson back yard
Watch now: Startled mountain lion at Loews Ventana Canyon
Watch now: A true lounge lizard in Tucson
Watch now: A spotted skunk threatens the worst at Saguaro National Park
Watch now: Bobcat makes himself at home
Watch now: Mountain lion outside a home in the Tucson Mountain foothills
Watch now: Family of bobcats spotted in Foothills back yard
Watch now: Backpacker’s intense standoff with mountain lion near Tucson
Watch now: Javelina rescued from trash can in Foothills neighborhood
Watch now: Owl takes a bath in trough on Tucson's northwest side
Watch now: Coyote pups play in front yard near Tucson Estates
Bighorn sheep scatter in Catalina Mountains during aerial survey
Counting sheep: Arizona Game and Fish to survey bighorns near Tucson
Watch now: Bears splish-splash at springs in Rincon Mountains east of Tucson
Watch now: Bobcat vs. snake in Tucson yard
Watch now: Bighorn sheep enjoy post-monsoon greenery near Tucson
Watch now: Bear has a rub-a-dub in watering hole near Tucson
Releasing bobcats for research
Research project continues tracking Tucson's urban bobcats
Watch Now: Bobcat Sadie and a friend drink from a backyard fountain.
Watch now: Javelina mama and babies
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.