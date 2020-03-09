You are the owner of this article.
Tucson-area reports first case of coronavirus
Tucson-area reports first case of coronavirus

Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, speaks during a press conference at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road, on March 09, 2020. The PCHD and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that a resident who lives in unincorporated Pima County was diagnosed with COVID-19, caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus. The patient has fully recovered at home.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services.

The individual, who lives in unincorporated Pima County, recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus and was tested last week. Health officials said they were unable to confirm where the individual traveled, or any other identifying information because it would compromise the person's privacy.

Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, said the individual was not severely ill and has already recovered, but they have been advised to remain in at-home isolation until the middle of this week. Health officials are in the process of evaluating anyone that the individual may have been in contact with, but say the concern is low.

“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” England said.

England reiterated that most coronavirus cases have been mild and that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are most at-risk.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to wash your hands often, keep your hands away from your face, stay home when you’re sick and avoid any large events or crowds.

The announcement of the local case came hours after organizers canceled the Tucson Festival of Books, after dozens of authors canceled scheduled appearances citing worries about the virus. The event was set for this weekend and typically draws more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, deputy county administrator and chief medical officer, speaks during a news conference regarding the COVID-19 virus, also known as the coronavirus, in Pima County's Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Pima County Administration Building, 130 W. Congress St., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 9, 2020. Pima county officials urge people to wash their hands and stop touching their face as well as those who are sick to stay home. Just treat this as if it is a terrible flu season, according to Supervisor Richard Elías and Mayor Regina Romero.

