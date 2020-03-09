Tucson-area reports first case of coronavirus

A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services.

The individual, who lives in unincorporated Pima County, recently returned from travel in an area with community spread of the virus and was tested last week. Health officials said they were unable to confirm where the individual traveled, or any other identifying information because it would compromise the person's privacy.

Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department, said the individual was not severely ill and has already recovered, but they have been advised to remain in at-home isolation until the middle of this week. Health officials are in the process of evaluating anyone that the individual may have been in contact with, but say the concern is low.

“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” England said.

England reiterated that most coronavirus cases have been mild and that the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are most at-risk.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is to wash your hands often, keep your hands away from your face, stay home when you’re sick and avoid any large events or crowds.

The announcement of the local case came hours after organizers canceled the Tucson Festival of Books, after dozens of authors canceled scheduled appearances citing worries about the virus. The event was set for this weekend and typically draws more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus.