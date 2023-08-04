A 46-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning on the city's east side, Tucson police say.

Anthony Branden Sipes, was riding east on East 22nd Street about 3:40 a.m. when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, Tucson police said Friday in a news release.

Sipes died at the crash scene, between South Wilmot and South Kolb roads.

At the time of the crash Sipes wore a neon-colored shirt and his bicycle had a light mounted on its front, police said.

Investigators are searching for a 2008-2014 Cadillac CTS sedan or coupe. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

The investigation continues, police say.

The crash marks the fifth fatality in the city involving a cyclist. There were four at the same time last year, police said.