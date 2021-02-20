Tucson bobcats get tracking collars for study on urban wildlife

Mollohan said they didn’t expect to be setting traps again so soon, but three of their original test subjects have turned up dead in the past two months.

Though all three collars were recovered, only one of the cats’ remains was ever found. It’s unclear how they died, but the researchers have reason to suspect that humans were to blame.

Mollohan said such a high mortality rate is “not sustainable” at a population level, but she thinks what they’ve seen so far is a fluke that doesn’t reflect what’s really going on with urban bobcats in Tucson.

Baldwin said there is no evidence that the collars had anything to do with cats’ deaths.

“Obviously, this level of mortalities so early in a project is of concern. You never want to lose a collared animal,” he said. “This just might be an artifact of living in the urban habitat with people, roads and situations where bobcats and humans are in conflict. Time and the study may help answer our questions by allowing us to compare urban and wildland mortality factors.”

The three collars were refurbished and returned to the field earlier this month.

Over the course of a week, the study team put out 20 live traps at various spots where bobcats had been seen.