Tucson braces for possible record breaking weather

A flash flood watch is in effect until late Wednesday for all of Southern Arizona, setting up what could be a record-breaking monsoon in Tucson.

“Everything is still on track for a very active afternoon through evening period with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and flash flooding,” the National Weather Service Tucson said on its Twitter account.

The weather service issued the flash-flood alert earlier Tuesday morning, warning drivers to avoid flooded washes and creeks. The heaviest rainfall is forecast for Wednesday in the Tucson area.

The possible deluge is the result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nora, which is pushing into the Sonoran Desert, where there’s been a moist, tropical pattern of air, according to Glenn Lader, meteorologist with NWS Tucson.

With the addition of the 0.04 of an inch of rain that fell at Tucson International Airport late Monday, the city’s current rainfall total during the monsoon season of 11.9 inches leaves it a little less than 2 inches short of the all-time monsoon record set in 1964 of 13.84 inches. This year's monsoon stands as the third-wettest on record.

Lader said conditions are ripe going into the weekend for even more storm activity — and significant rainfall.