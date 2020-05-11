Tucson diocese, Catholic Community Services holding food drive

Tucson diocese, Catholic Community Services holding food drive

Suggested donations for the food drive include canned goods.

 Getty Images

The Diocese of Tucson, working with Catholic Community Services, is collecting food to assist those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations of nonperishable food items can be made at the following locations on the specified dates between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

  • Tuesday, May 12 – Santa Monica Parish, 212 W. Medina Road.
  • Wednesday, May 13 – St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 801 N. Grande Ave.
  • Thursday, May 14 – St. Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St.
  • Thursday, May 14 – Saint Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo.
  • Friday, May 15 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road.
  • Saturday, May 16 – Saints Peter and Paul, 1946 E. Lee St.

Suggested donations include canned vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and chicken; canned soups; rice, sugar, flour, peanut butter, jelly and instant oatmeal; and shelf-stable milk.

You may also make a monetary gift to benefit the Catholic Community Services’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Checks may be made out to Catholic Community Services, or online donations are accepted at www.ccs-soaz.org

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News