Tucson diocese, Catholic Community Services holding food drive

The Diocese of Tucson, working with Catholic Community Services, is collecting food to assist those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations of nonperishable food items can be made at the following locations on the specified dates between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, May 12 – Santa Monica Parish, 212 W. Medina Road.
- Wednesday, May 13 – St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 801 N. Grande Ave.
- Thursday, May 14 – St. Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St.
- Thursday, May 14 – Saint Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo.
- Friday, May 15 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road.
- Saturday, May 16 – Saints Peter and Paul, 1946 E. Lee St.
Suggested donations include canned vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and chicken; canned soups; rice, sugar, flour, peanut butter, jelly and instant oatmeal; and shelf-stable milk.
You may also make a monetary gift to benefit the Catholic Community Services’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Checks may be made out to Catholic Community Services, or online donations are accepted at www.ccs-soaz.org
