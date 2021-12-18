Tucson Folklorist James S. Griffith has died

James S. “Big Jim” Griffith, a folklorist who for generations shared his passion for the region's people, cultures and history, has died.

"It is with humility and sadness that we share our beloved teacher, elder, and Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival co-founder, Dr. James S. “Big Jim” Griffith has transitioned from this earth," read a posting on the group's Facebook page Saturday evening.

"Big Jim passed quietly and peacefully at his home. His love for these lands and their cultures is a light that will continue to illuminate new ways to come together in community."

"He will be remembered with a banjo in hand and field notebook in his pocket, and for his deep respect for the cultures and communities who call the Southwest and U.S.-Mexico Borderlands home," the post continues.

No details about Griffith's death were immediately available Saturday night.

Griffith, a towering figure who had struggled with health issues for years, explored the people, cultures and history of the region in several published books, including "Saints, Statues, and Stories: A Folklorist Looks at the Religious Art of Sonora," in 2019.