Tucson foundation's new relief fund to help nonprofits hurt by coronavirus worries

A local foundation has created an emergency relief fund that will provide grants to Southern Arizona nonprofits that have canceled upcoming fundraising events due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund was created to "allow our community to support nonprofit organizations in Southern Arizona that have had to cancel events as a result of the outbreak," according to a news release.
The foundation has kicked off the fund with an initial gift of $10,000 and is creating a way for nonprofits to apply for grants.
"CFSA is committed to supporting our nonprofit partners during this time of uncertainty," said president and CEO Clint Mabie in the release. "Our goal is to always be responsive to the needs of the community and help ensure that the mission-critical services provided to our community by our nonprofit partners continue without interruption."
Visit tucne.ws/cfsaz to donate.