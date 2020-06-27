Tucson gun club again proposes shooting range in Redington Pass area

“The Forest Service evaluated it and sent it back to Don,” Jouse said.

That proposal wasn’t supported in a 2016 report commissioned by Friends of Redington Pass on the pass’ future management. That’s even though community residents found a need for a designated shooting area of some kind, that report said.

The group faulted that proposal for its large size, estimated at 40 acres, for its plans to charge a fee for users that the Friends group feared would discourage many from using it, and for the intensity of its planned uses.

It also noted that five other managed shooting areas exist in the Tucson area already, the closest being Pima County’s Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range at 11296 S. Harrison Road south of Interstate 10.

Saba didn’t respond to email questions from the Star about the Yellowstone Tank proposal. But in an earlier phone interview, he said that interviews the group conducted with target shooters found that “people prefer to come to a place where there is some sort of supervision, some sort of organized place where you can put your targets, where you can stand, have space, and have a bathroom facility.

“We believe people would prefer by a large margin to come to an organized facility rather than go out and shoot in a makeshift area.”