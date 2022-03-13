Tucson moves to subsidize affordable housing built by private developers

In 2021, Tucson had two housing developments that received the competitive tax credit grant, while Phoenix had seven projects utilizing the funds, according to data from the Arizona Department of Housing, which issues the credits.

“If we can provide this, the competitiveness of projects that they're wanting to develop in Tucson will increase,” Tucson’s housing department Director Liz Morales told City Council.

The city budgets for impact fee subsidies every year based on the number of developers they’ve received interest from. While that figure is yet to be known for fiscal year 2023, Galligan said, “We communicate very closely with the for-profits and not-for-profits so we have an idea of what needs to be set aside.”

City Manager Michael Ortega recommended the council put a cap on the number of developers taking advantage of the program. He said staff will look into “how we can get up to a million dollars of investment out annually.”

While most council members expressed support for the change, Councilman Steve Kozachik said “I'm not sure it goes far enough.”