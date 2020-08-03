Tucson police: 4 arrested during protest near Reid Park, some vandalism reported

Four people were arrested Saturday evening as 100 or so protesters chanting "black lives matter" gathered near Reid Park, the Tucson Police Department said.
One suspect, Ian Sheridan Hill, 34, is accused of attacking a TPD officer and is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault on a police officer, the department said.
Two others, a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were charged with obstructing vehicle traffic in the area.
A 28-year-old was charged with graffiti and criminal damage and a Tucson police photo showed a city bus shelter spray-painted with an anti-police obscenity.
The Arizona Daily Star only identifies suspects facing felony charges.
Police Chief Chris Magnus took to social media on Sunday to decry the actions of those arrested for suspected criminal activity.
"An aggravated assault on an officer, construction barricades/signage toppled, tagging and traffic blocked for hours. Is this supposed to help the cause?," the chief posted on his Twitter account, along with photos including a defaced bus shelter.
"I get it that it's the minority of protesters who do this but the others seemed to ignore or celebrate this conduct," Magnus said.
The chief's Twitter post drew dozens of retaliatory tweets from posters accused TPD of "murder" over two in-custody deaths this year — even though neither has been ruled a homicide.
Black Lives Matter Tucson's official Facebook page said the group did not lead Saturday's protest. It was not immediately clear who staged the event.
