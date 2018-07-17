Tucson police have identified the driver of a Ford Mustang that was killed after crashing into a house on the east side.
The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Marcus J. Johnson, police say.
Early Sunday morning, Johnson was traveling west on East 21st Street, near South Camino Seco, a news release from Tucson police says. Police believe he was driving at a high rate of speed.
Near Camino Seco, Johnson crossed the northbound lanes and hit a median, the release shows. The car jumped over the southbound lanes, went through a residential wall, flipped, and crashed into a house in the 8000 block of East Placita Morelia.
When police arrived, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a passenger in the vehicle, who has not been identified. The passenger is in the hospital with critical injuries, the release says.
No one in the house was injured.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. No further details have been released.