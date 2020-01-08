Tucson ranked in top 10 wildest U.S. cities, survey says

A survey has ranked Tucson among the wildest cities in the United States.
The Old Pueblo was placed in the tenth spot, with Phoenix holding sixth place, according to the survey completed by the Online Betting Guide. Las Vegas came in the top spot.
The company ranked more than 30 of the most populated U.S. cities based on six factors including nightlife, casinos, strip clubs and the consumption of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.
With all six factors combined, Tucson garnered a total score of 44.68, compared to Las Vegas' score of 73.67. Washington, D.C. came in the last spot — out of the 35 cities that were ranked — with a score of 39.39.
See the Online Betting Guide's full analysis here.