Tucson temperatures will begin heating up again after mild break

After a couple of unusually mild days, the summerlike heat will return to the Tucson area beginning Wednesday, June 10.
You can expect highs from 102 degrees on Wednesday to 107 degrees on Friday. Weekend temperatures into Monday will be about 104 degrees. There is little chance of rain over the coming days.
Tucson saw mild high temperatures Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.
One issue is the smoke from wildfires burning in the Catalina and Tortolita mountains. Smoke wafting into the Tucson valley floor could be an issue for some parts of the metropolitan area in the mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
However, as the days warm up, the lingering smoke should dissipate.
The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air pollution health watch because of the smoke. Monitors are recording elevated levels of particulate matter and ozone in some parts of town.
Children, older adults and those with heart or lung diseases should be cautious and reduce their outdoor activities.
