Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Crews begin mopping-up today
editor's pick top story

Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Crews begin mopping-up today

  • Updated

Nearly a month after lightning sparked the Bighorn Fire, crews on Thursday had moved into the mop-up stage.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, July 2: Here's what we know

The wildfire started near Pusch Ridge on June 5 was at 118,710 acres — about 185 square miles — on Thursday morning.

It was at 58 percent containment, according to an update posted on Facebook.

Crews were expected to monitor, mop-up and begin removing equipment from the surrounding area today, according to an update in the Bighorn Fire Information Page on Facebook.

Lower temperatures and increased humidity is expected to help the firefighting efforts today.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Listen to birds chirping in Saguaro National Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News