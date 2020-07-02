Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Crews begin mopping-up today

This map released Thursday morning on the Bighorn Fire Information Page on Facebook shows the area burned by the Bighorn Fire. Crews began the mop-up process on Thursday.
Nearly a month after lightning sparked the Bighorn Fire, crews on Thursday had moved into the mop-up stage.
The wildfire started near Pusch Ridge on June 5 was at 118,710 acres — about 185 square miles — on Thursday morning.
It was at 58 percent containment, according to an update posted on Facebook.
Crews were expected to monitor, mop-up and begin removing equipment from the surrounding area today, according to an update in the Bighorn Fire Information Page on Facebook.
Lower temperatures and increased humidity is expected to help the firefighting efforts today.
