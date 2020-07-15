Tucson's Bighorn Fire: No public access to Mount Lemmon, Sabino Canyon until Nov. 1

The public won't be able to visit most if not all of fire-scarred Mount Lemmon and Sabino Canyon until November 1, Forest Service officials announced Tuesday night.

Santa Catalina District Ranger C.J. Woodard said the Coronado National Forest from just north of Tucson, north to Oracle and then south and east to the Redington Pass area will stay closed, due to concerns about the potential for post-fire flooding and runoff issues.

While the entire national forest on the mountain is "not necessarily closed," a significant portion is closed including all major hiking trails, said Dorilis Camacho, a Coronado spokeswoman.

The closure order takes effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. The order covers most of the national forest on Mount Lemmon, heading south to Redington Pass, a map of the closed area shows.

"The Bighorn Fire and post-fire conditions increased the possibility of flooding downstream, increased runoff, and the probability of debris flows. This is why we are implementing an area closure on both Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemmon," Camacho said Tuesday in an email to the Star.

"We are asking the public to avoid visiting these areas because flash floods happen suddenly. Closure orders are assessed regularly based on changing forest conditions," Camacho said.

But permanent Summerhaven residents, businesses with permits to operate there, and employees of the observatories on Mount Lemmon and of the Mount Lemmon Fire District are exempt from the restrictions, Woodard said. Summerhaven itself, which isn't in the national forest, is not covered by the Forest Service's formal closure order.