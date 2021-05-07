UA professor tracking falling Chinese rocket from backyard — and you can too

The best estimate early Friday was that the rocket section would re-enter the atmosphere and crash sometime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, give or take 9 hours or so, he said with a laugh.

The projections should get much more accurate the closer we get to re-entry time. “By breakfast Saturday morning, we’ll know when and where it’s coming down precisely,” Reddy predicted.

Since about 70% of the planet is covered in water, there is a high probability that it will come down harmlessly in the ocean. But if it hits a populated area, it could damage buildings or even kill people, said Reddy, who helps the U.S. Air Force with space surveillance when he isn’t teaching.

The likelihood that the rocket remnants will crash down on Tucson — or, say, your house — is so remote that it’s not even worth thinking about, he said. “You don’t have to worry that it’s going to hit you. There are other things (in the world) to be worried about.”

Reddy and two of his students are tracking it mostly as an educational exercise — and to get in on the fun.

“Any time you have an event like this, it’s useful for getting your students engaged,” he said.