UA researcher identifies 4 compounds that can halt coronavirus in cells

As the spread of COVID-19 affects people around the world, scientists have been working overtime to develop potential treatments. Among them is a University of Arizona researcher who recently identified four compounds that can block the replication of the virus within a cell, providing a promising starting point for the development of drugs that can treat the disease.

Jun Wang, Ph.D., an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the UA, has spent much of his career studying respiratory viruses, including influenza A and B, and has directed his research toward developing antivirals that reduce the ability of a virus to spread.

Three months ago, Wang and his team began to reallocate their resources to help tackle SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that we have the obligation or the responsibility to help make a difference,” Wang said. “With whatever we do, we hope to make a practical impact and benefit the general population.”

There are many similarities between the COVID-19 virus and influenza, including the way they replicate within a person’s respiratory system, according to Wang.

The virus enters the body through the nose, mouth or eyes, where it then attaches to cells in the airway. The virus infects the cell by releasing a portion of its genetic material. The infected cell reads that genetic material and begins making proteins that will assemble new copies of the virus and essentially keep the immune system at bay.

To prevent the cell from creating new copies of the virus, Wang and his team needed to find compounds that could target the proteins and stop the virus in its tracks.