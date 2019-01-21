What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Kate Storie.
Nominated by: Joe and Marti White.
Why: For her volunteer work with St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church. Storie was in a car accident years ago that left her physically disabled. She uses a walker to get around. Once a week she comes to St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church to take care of the food shelf that is part of the church’s hunger ministry, the Whites wrote in their nomination letter. She sorts the food and then puts together bags for people who are in need. Kate never complains and always has a smile on her face and never misses her volunteer day. “She is a joy to everyone at the church as well as the people who benefit from her work at the food shelf,” the Whites wrote. “She has an independent streak and rarely asks for help, paying her cab fare to and from the church weekly. She brightens the day with her smile.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.