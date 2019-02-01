Parts of the Midwest were in a deep freeze this week — in some cases more than 20 bone-chilling degrees below zero. Meanwhile — not to gloat — hikers at Catalina State Park north of Tucson were trekking in balmy sunshine past blooming wildflowers and stately saguaros.
OK, maybe gloat just a little and try a hike on the park’s 2.3-mile Canyon Loop Trail.
The trail and connecting paths take hikers past a flowing stream, a few gold poppies in brilliant bloom and a rich mix of desert vegetation — all against a backdrop of blue skies and rocky ridges.
The loop trail begins at a trailhead across from a large parking lot at the end of Catalina Park’s main road.
The first part of the route is lushly lined with emerald green grasses and other native growth.
Farther up the way, the trail passes near a creek that’s crossed pretty easily on stones rising above the water.
Mesquite trees provide a bit of shade here and there, but it’s a good idea to use sunscreen and wear a hat because most of the hike is in bright sunshine on a clear day.
Less than halfway into the hike — if you travel the loop in a clockwise direction — a junction with the Sutherland Trail offers an option to extend the trek and get some expansive views of the Catalina Mountains rising above the park.
The Sutherland Trail leads to some considerably longer loop options, so for a moderate day hike it’s best to follow it for a mile or a little longer and then turn around to reconnect with the loop trail.
MORE TRAILS
- The Romero Canyon Trail, which leads to some scenic pools, and a short Birding Trail begin at the same trailhead as the loop trail.
- The 50-Year Trail starts at the end of a side road leading to the park’s Equestrian Center.