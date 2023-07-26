As Tucson’s heat wave extends through the week, records no one wanted to know about continue to be broken.

While prayers for rain may very well be answered this weekend and early next week, Tucsonans will first have to endure another stretch of excessive heat.

With its 10th daily record high being recorded Tuesday, July 2023 becomes just the ninth calendar month since 1910 to record at least 10 daily-record highs, joining April 1943 and July 1989 with 10.

The Tucson National Weather Service recorded eight straight days of record-highs being set or tied this month, from July 15-22. The last occurrence of at least seven consecutive days was November 11-17 of 1999, as well as March 7-13 of 1989.

The previous longest streak of record highs being set or tied in July was just four days, spanning from July 26-29 in 1995.

As of Tuesday, July 25, Tucson set a new record for consecutive days of 100-plus-degree temperatures with 40, dating back to June 16 of this year. If forecasts hold, this record will extend to 45 straight days by Sunday.

Tucson’s weather records date back to 1895.

On average, a Tucson July sees nine days above 105-degrees. With Tuesday reaching 112 degrees, not only does it mark the 24th time Tucson has surpassed the 105-mark this month, but it also broke the previous record of 105-degree-occurances in any July, previously set in 1994 with 23 total days.

In terms of 110-plus-degree occurrences, it doesn’t get a whole lot better.

Not only has 2023 set the record for most 110-plus-degree days in a year (15), but it has also set the record for a given July (13). The next closest years are 1994 and 1989, both with 10, while the most seen in a previous July was in 1989, totaling only five days of 110-plus-degrees.

Not only is this the most for any given July, but this also surpasses the most occurrences for any Tucson month of any recorded year.

The average 110-plus degree occurrences for a given July is just one, while the average from May through September is only two.

The Weather Service's July 26 forecast of a high of 111-degrees is just one degree shy of the record set in 1995.

Thursday’s forecast expects a 110-degree high, only three degrees cooler than the previous record, also set in 1995.

While the heat has been unrelenting, there may be some relief in the future but first Tucsonans have to endure another excessive heat warning, this one running through Friday, July 28.

Precipitation chances are forecasted to reach upwards of 60% beginning Friday afternoon through Monday, July 31.

On average, the Tucson area normally gets 1.87 inches of rain by July 25, according to the National Weather Service. However, as of Tuesday, the area has only recorded 0.66 inches.

NWS Tucson’s forecast predicts a high of 98 degrees at Tucson International Airport on Monday, where the city's official weather readings are taken.

If correct, it will be the first time Tucson sees a sub-100-degree high since June 15.

