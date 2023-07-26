As Tucson’s heat wave extends through the week, records no one wanted to know about continue to be broken.
While prayers for rain may very well be answered this weekend and early next week, Tucsonans will first have to endure another stretch of excessive heat.
With its 10th daily record high being recorded Tuesday, July 2023 becomes just the ninth calendar month since 1910 to record at least 10 daily-record highs,
joining April 1943 and July 1989 with 10.
The Tucson National Weather Service recorded eight straight days of record-highs being set or tied this month, from July 15-22. The last occurrence of at least seven consecutive days was November 11-17 of 1999, as well as March 7-13 of 1989.
The previous longest streak of record highs being set or tied in July was just four days, spanning from July 26-29 in 1995.
As of Tuesday, July 25, Tucson set a new record for consecutive days of 100-plus-degree temperatures with 40, dating back to June 16 of this year. If forecasts hold, this record will extend to 45 straight days by Sunday.
Tucson’s weather records date back to 1895.
On average, a Tucson July sees nine days above 105-degrees. With Tuesday reaching 112 degrees, not only does it mark the 24th time Tucson has surpassed the 105-mark this month, but it also broke the previous record of 105-degree-occurances in any July, previously set in 1994 with 23 total days.
In terms of 110-plus-degree occurrences, it doesn’t get a whole lot better.
Not only has 2023 set the record for most 110-plus-degree days in a year (15), but it has also set the record for a given July (13). The next closest years are 1994 and 1989, both with 10, while the most seen in a previous July was in 1989, totaling only five days of 110-plus-degrees.
Not only is this the most for any given July, but this also surpasses the most occurrences for any Tucson month of any recorded year.
The average 110-plus degree occurrences for a given July is just one, while the average from May through September is only two.
The Weather Service's July 26 forecast of a high of 111-degrees is just one degree shy of the record set in 1995.
Thursday’s forecast expects a 110-degree high, only three degrees cooler than the previous record, also set in 1995.
While the heat has been unrelenting, there may be some relief in the future but first Tucsonans have to endure another excessive heat warning, this one running through Friday, July 28.
Precipitation chances are forecasted to reach upwards of 60% beginning Friday afternoon through Monday, July 31.
On average, the Tucson area normally gets 1.87 inches of rain by July 25, according to the National Weather Service. However, as of Tuesday, the area has only recorded 0.66 inches.
NWS Tucson’s forecast predicts a high of 98 degrees at Tucson International Airport on Monday, where the city's official weather readings are taken.
If correct, it will be the first time Tucson sees a sub-100-degree high since June 15.
Photos: Tucson's 2023 monsoon
Monsoon
Two bolts from an early evening monsoon storm flash over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. Patchy rains accompanied the storm.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes in the Catalina Mountain foothills in a rain cell on the northwest side of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. The storm surrounded the central part of the valley, mainly moving through sections south and southeast of the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Bolts from an early evening monsoon storm strike south of the state and federal prisons along Wilmot Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An arcing bolt of lightning finds the ground near the state and federal prison complexes south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023, as a monsoon storm drops some scattered rain through the valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A composite of five images shows multiple lightning strikes in a ten minute span as a monsoon storm rolls over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Rain clouds hang over the construction site on N. Fourth Ave. before the start of a big downpour in Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Cars drive down E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, Ariz. as rain falls steadily, July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
A heavy stream of rain hits the parking lot as customers wait in their cars for the storm to pass at S. Park Ave, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
The sky goes red as a monsoon storm slowly rolls over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, with a little bit of lightning. Lighting, wind and a little rain over the central part of the city, with most of the storm hitting just to the south.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning over Hotel McCoy
Lightning and a monsoon storm puts a bit a damper on Free Film Fridays delaying the start of the night’s feature, Clueless, at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd., Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The film was shown, but the pool was off limits.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, as a monsoon storm rolls over the valley. Again the rain was mostly to the south of the city, with bands on the eastern edge along the Rincon foothills.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A lightning bolt hits northwest of Gates Pass, one of the last several scattered rain cells at the tail-end of a monsoon storm that skirted south of Tucson, Ariz., July 19, 2023. The largest part of the cell slipped south of town, dropping rain and sporadic lightning in Tucson Estates and west along Ajo Highway.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Aurora Apodaca, left, lets out a laugh as she plays in the aftermath of a monsoon storm with Oscar Stump on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Laura Stump helps her daughter, Magda, dip her feet in the aftermath of a monsoon storm on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary’s Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Monsoon, 2023
A man walks along St. Mary’s Road as a monsoon storm finally makes an appearance in Tucson on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Ruth Estrada handles the task of tying while her husband Josh gets a bucket full for the next bag as the couple get ready for the rains at the city’s sandbag site on the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023. There’s a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and baggers need to bring their own shovels. Pima County has a 20 bag limit at their 11 sites through out the area: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. —fire station in Arivaca; E. Snyder Rd. and N .Lason Ln.; E. Carter Canyon Rd. and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway — Mt. Lemmon; 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr. — fire station in Catalina; N. Pima Canyon Dr. and E. Ina Rd.; E. Dawson Rd. and S. County Club Rd.; 1313 S. Mission Road — Pima County Mission Yard; S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy. — fire station; Trico Rd. and Silverbell Rd. — fire station; 6625 N. Sandario Rd. — fire station; N. La Canada Dr. and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Tony Burton ties off one of his freshly filled sandbags from the city’s self-serve site on the east side of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023, in anticipation of upcoming monsoon storms.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes at the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first real monsoon storm of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023. Heavy rain also fell over much of the Vail area.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A twisty bolt of lightning hits near the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first monsoon moisture of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning hits south of the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first significant monsoon storm of the year rolls over the area south and east of Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Sun sets behind the a saguaro near Greasewood Road and Anklam Road with a few scattered clouds as backdrop, the first signs of monsoon moving into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell
