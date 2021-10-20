Women's Foundation expands across the state to help more women, girls

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for women as it has disproportionately forced them to quit their jobs and become primary caretakers of young children.

That’s why the newly named Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona has expanded its philanthropy from Southern Arizona to a statewide scope in hopes of reaching more women, young girls and those who identify with these communities.

For the past 30 years, the foundation has tackled gender inequities through community-centered research, advocacy, grant-making and leadership development.

With the new expansion, the organization is now able to invite other advocates from throughout the state to help assist in advancing progressive statewide policy, said Emma Fryer, chief strategy officer for the Women’s Foundation.

“What really drove us to officially expand and expand the other parts of our work was watching the effect of COVID. In the first month of COVID, women lost 20 years of employment gains, and by the end of the year, they lost 30 years of employment gains,” Fryer said.

Through the collection of data, the foundation has been able to identify the need for postsecondary education, a self-sufficient wage and the cost of child care.