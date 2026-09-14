Many also “have long roots in the United States and may be more likely to be able to quickly find a lawyer through their U.S. family members and may be more aware of their rights,” said Julia Gelatt, an associate director at the Migration Policy Institute think tank.

At airports, following tips shared by the Transportation Security Administration, ICE has targeted people who had previously overstayed visas, even if they subsequently applied for asylum or married a U.S. citizen and had a path to legal status. More than 1,200 people were arrested by ICE following tips from TSA through early June, according to internal government data shared with Reuters.

Dolores Mendoza, 62, and Roberto Avalos, 64, were detained last week at an airport in Birmingham, Alabama, after returning from a trip to California to visit family. The couple entered the country on tourist visas in 2015, and stayed and adopted their three U.S. citizen grandchildren after their daughter died of breast cancer.

Neither has a criminal record. Both obtained work authorization and have pending petitions for permanent U.S. residence through their eldest grandchild, Marvin, who is now 22 and able to sponsor them.

Marvin said his younger brothers, ages 15 and 16, are struggling with their grandparents gone.

The youngest “hasn’t come out of his room often,” Marvin said. His other brother is “more angry than anything.”The couple's lawyer has filed a case in federal court contesting the detention as unlawful.

Not enough planes

Some who can't afford a lawyer have languished in detention.