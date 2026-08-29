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The remains of 19 deceased migrants were recovered from the Southern Arizona borderlands in July, the highest monthly figure in two years, according to data from Humane Borders and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Five of the individuals discovered had been dead less than a day, two less than a week and four less than three months at the time they were found, said the nonprofit Humane Borders, which maintains dozens of water stations in the Arizona desert for migrants, hikers or anyone who finds themself in need in the unforgiving, remote desert of Southern Arizona.

Humanitarian volunteers say the idea that migration can be fully stopped is a deadly false premise, as human beings have always sought safety or a better life through movement.

Migrant crossings, and migrant deaths, have continued even as multiple presidential administrations have added hundreds of miles of costly border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, steel barriers that migrants and smugglers routinely cut through, climb over or tunnel under, said Brad Jones, professor of political science at the UC Davis Global Migration Center and a Humane Borders board member.

An impermeable southern border is "illusory," said Jones, a former professor at the University of Arizona. "Despite the rhetoric of the second Trump administration, the border isn’t closed. ... History has shown if there’s an existential reason for people to come to the U.S., whether it's economic, whether it's escaping bad conditions or family reunification, people will come. You can build all the walls you want, but people will still come."