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President Donald Trump again pressured the Federal Reserve to lower its benchmark for interest rates, insisting rates are “artificially high” the same day the Treasury Department announced the U.S. national debt surpassed $40 trillion, though many forecasters are still predicting the Fed will hold its target range steady at its next meeting in September.

While the president said Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, whom he nominated to the position earlier this year, is doing “a great job,” he implied other members of the rate-setting committee may have political motives when casting their votes. Trump consistently criticized former Fed Chair Jerome Powell for the same reason after nominating him to the role in 2017. Powell remains on the committee as a governor. He and other committee members, including Warsh, have repeatedly affirmed their independence from politics.

“The problem is he has a board, and it’s a political board,” Trump told reporters Aug. 19 while speaking alongside crypto executives at the White House. “People put in by Obama, Biden, and me, and there are quite a few members still left, as you understand, and so they vote to raise interest rates. I don’t know if they’re doing it because they think they’re doing a good thing or because they like the politics of it.”

The Federal Open Market Committee as a whole has not voted to raise the federal funds rate since July 2023. It voted to lower the rate three times late last year and has held it steady so far in 2026. At its most recent meeting in July, three committee members dissented from the decision, preferring to raise the target range by a quarter-point. The federal funds rate still stands at a range of 3.5% to 3.75%.