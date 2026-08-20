Who will now pay for his security and at what level of protection remain unknown.

"This is a private matter," Prime Minister Andy Burnham said when asked if the government would pay. "It's a matter for Harry and for Meghan, and we wish them well in the moves that they are making."

Family rift

Possibly the biggest issue for the couple will be how they deal with lingering and deep resentment felt not just within the institution of the monarchy but by other members of the royal family, especially Harry's elder brother Prince William.

The brothers, once very close, now barely communicate, following personal criticism leveled at William and his wife Kate. Harry even wrote in his memoir "Spare" that William had knocked him to the floor during an argument over Meghan, breaking a dog bowl in the process.

The ex-royal aide said the senior royals were not fans of Meghan, due to the level of drama that had arisen since she met Harry. While it was hard to gauge what his elder brother would think, given the lack of reconciliation between the siblings, the aide expected William and Kate and their advisers to be apprehensive.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment about the family's return to Britain. But media reports said the king welcomed being able to see more of his youngest son and his family.

The former aide said for a true rapprochement to take place in the family, there would have to be a lot of trust restored with apologies from Harry and Meghan, who have likewise said the royals need to say sorry to them.