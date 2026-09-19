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US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is banning three major news outlets — CNN, MS NOW and Politico — from the White House in his latest threat to the independent press.

The move is almost certain to face legal challenges as free speech experts said it conflicts with the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press.

Trump accused the outlets of "reporting FAKE NEWS" in a social media post, and said they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States." Trump added, "Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

Representatives of all three outlets could be seen working in the White House on Friday afternoon following Trump's post. The White House was informing all three they would be banned from the White House grounds as of Saturday, Fox News reported, citing an unnamed senior White House official.

Reporters from MSNOW, CNN and Politico were denied entry into the White House on Saturday.

Trump said there was no specific incident that prompted the ban, telling reporters in the Oval Office, "It's really just cumulative stories over the past few years."

Trump added, "I don't have to let them into my, into the people's house."

When asked what he meant by others "to follow," Trump mentioned the New York Times and the Washington Post as what he called "fake news."

The extent of the ban announced by Trump was not immediately clear, and the legality of any move could depend on its scope.