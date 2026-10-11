On social media, Trump reshared a post from David Schoen – one of his lawyers during the second impeachment trial – that criticized Pillay and argued that the Nobel Committee should have given the prize to Trump.

Hours after the prize was announced, the Trump administration also imposed severe financial sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

Trump had acknowledged prior to the announcement that the award would most likely not be given to him.

"I don't know what their decision's going to be. They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But whether I get it or not, I have done far more, and I think it would be a great discredit to them," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Oct. 7.

Trump has said that he deserves the prize for resolving eight conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war that has been in a nominal ceasefire since October 2025. GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida is among the Trump allies who have said they nominated Trump for the peace prize for brokering a ceasefire in the conflict and bringing hostages home.

The president's count also includes a conflict between Iran and Israel over Tehran's nuclear program that ended and later restarted when the United States and Israel teamed up in February to bomb Iran. The president said this week that his military intervention to keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was among the reasons he should win this year's prize.

He also touted his tariffs on nations around the world and U.S.-led negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.