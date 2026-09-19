DHS General Counsel James Percival posted on X that the policy remains in force because the 1st Circuit's decision is not yet in effect.

"If you claim fear in your home country, DHS has the right to send you elsewhere," he said.

Third-country deportations

In March 2025, DHS adopted a policy aimed at addressing individuals who were subject to final orders of deportation but had been granted protections in immigration court against being sent back to their countries of origin.

The policy would allow migrants to be sent to alternative countries if immigration authorities have credible diplomatic assurances they will not be persecuted or tortured there.

The policy called for only minimal notice before a migrant could be sent to a third country that had not given the State Department such assurances.

US District Judge Brian Murphy, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, set aside the policy and concluded that it failed to protect migrants' due-process rights and could lead to their swift deportation to unfamiliar and potentially dangerous countries, without notice.

On appeal, the Trump administration contended that Murphy's order, if left intact, would usurp its authority to execute potentially thousands of valid orders of deportation to third countries.

But US Circuit Judge Seth Aframe, writing for Friday's panel, said Murphy adopted a "sensible" interpretation of the immigration law requiring migrants be given a "meaningful" chance to raise any concerns before they are deported.