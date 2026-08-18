Prefer us on Google Learn More

WASHINGTON — Disney and its ABC unit sued the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to block an early review of licenses for eight ABC stations, arguing the Trump administration is trying to punish the network over its broadcast content.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged broadcasters ⁠to drop comedy or news programs he dislikes or which have been critical, pressing the FCC on numerous occasions to revoke ABC's licenses.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Disney said the FCC was seeking to coerce and retaliate against "a network that refuses to bow to the administration's demands."

Disney and ABC asked the court to quickly issue a temporary restraining order halting the license renewal proceedings and preventing the FCC from scheduling a hearing. The company said the public comment period ended earlier this month and the FCC could act at any time.

The lawsuit alleges the administration is violating the company's First Amendment free speech rights.

"Again and again, the administration has attacked ABC's speech — the stories its journalists report and the viewpoints its network programs air," the lawsuit said.

The White House did not immediately comment.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who did not immediately comment Tuesday, ordered the reviews in April even though the stations' license renewals were not scheduled to be considered before October 2028. The FCC had not ordered an early review in more than 50 years before April.

The reviews were ordered a day after Trump urged ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.