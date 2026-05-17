You may say to yourself: "Well, that seems fair." But then consider this. If Wanda can get her own retirement benefit and get full spousal benefits on Harry's record, then why can't Harry get his own retirement benefit and full spousal benefits on Wanda's record. So Harry would get $3,000 per month plus $700 in spousal benefits for a total of $3,700 per month. Multiply that times the millions of married couples getting Social Security benefits, and you have a financial disaster for the Social Security system.

Forbes allegation: The divorce bonanza

Morris, who has earned a $4,000 benefit, has been married and divorced four times. If each marriage lasted at least 10 years and none of the cast-off wives had remarried (or earned a large benefit from working), Morris's efforts generated a combined $8,000 a month. That's because each ex-spouse is entitled to the 50% spousal benefit.

When Morris dies, the exes each get a survivor benefit, kicking the payout for this extended family to $16,000.

What would be fair: In a divorce proceeding, a Social Security benefit would be divided, just as an IRA is divided. It would not be multiplied.

What we've got: a reward for marital instability

My comment: This Forbes allegation is a highly unlikely scenario. To make this story work, Forbes must assume that each of the ex-wives never remarries. But actually, it is very likely that one or more, perhaps all of the ex-wives, will remarry, thus negating any benefits due from Morris.