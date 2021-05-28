 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
These bills have been vetoed by Gov. Ducey
alert top story

These bills have been vetoed by Gov. Ducey

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a series of bills Friday, saying he would sign no more until state lawmakers deliver a spending plan for the coming year. These are the bills he vetoed:

SB 1022 — Renames references in law from “product of human conception’’ to ‘’unborn child.’’

SB 1030 — Makes various changes to the practices and procedures of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, which has jurisdiction of people found “guilty except insane.’’

SB 1074 — Bans requiring public employees to have to participate in “critical race theory’’ training.

SB 1119 — Requires the attorney general to review the constitutionality of any executive orders by the president.

SB 1121 — Imposes new requirements for the the security, packaging and labeling of marijuana.

SB 1127 — Allows motorists to travel faster on some state highways without facing criminal charges.

SB 1135 — Increases the deduction available on individual income taxes for putting money into 529 college savings programs.

SB 1176 — Creates a “produce incentive program” to encourage purchase of Arizona-grown crops by people using food stamps.

SB 1215 — Exempts some liquor sales from certain labeling requirements.

SB 1408 — Mandates research on the correlation between marijuana use and mental illness.

SB 1514 — Requires the Department of Housing to provide emergency shelter beds in western Maricopa County for homeless seniors who are at least 55 years old.

SB 1526 — Allows a prisoner to receive a certificate after completing a training program to work in a field or trade and ensures female prisoners get feminine hygiene products without being charged.

SB 1635 — Makes numerous technical corrections to laws already enacted.

SB 1716 — Establishes the Joint Legislative Psychiatric Hospital Review Council and requires a surveillance system at the Arizona State Hospital.

HB 2001 — Creates a retroactive income tax credit for part of the value of land donated for a site for a traditional public or charter school.

HB 2070 — Provides for the release of original birth certificates that were sealed due to an adoption.

HB 2296 — Requires the Department of Transportation to suspend rather than revoke someone’s driving privileges after a second conviction of reckless driving, aggressive driving or racing.

HB 2303 — Mandates the health department to conduct proficiency testing of independent laboratories that test marijuana.

HB 2414 — Authorizes the health department to inspect any medical marijuana dispensary during normal business hours.

HB 2554 — Requires that those chosen by parties to represent them at polling places be registered to vote in Arizona.

HB 2674 — Permits some people who were convicted of sex offenses to eliminate the need for them to register.

HB 2792 — Prohibits the delivery of early ballots to anyone who has not specifically requested one.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey  

 Pool AP

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dog Saved from Duplex Fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News