These bills have been vetoed by Gov. Ducey

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a series of bills Friday, saying he would sign no more until state lawmakers deliver a spending plan for the coming year. These are the bills he vetoed:
SB 1022 — Renames references in law from “product of human conception’’ to ‘’unborn child.’’
SB 1030 — Makes various changes to the practices and procedures of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, which has jurisdiction of people found “guilty except insane.’’
SB 1074 — Bans requiring public employees to have to participate in “critical race theory’’ training.
SB 1119 — Requires the attorney general to review the constitutionality of any executive orders by the president.
SB 1121 — Imposes new requirements for the the security, packaging and labeling of marijuana.
SB 1127 — Allows motorists to travel faster on some state highways without facing criminal charges.
SB 1135 — Increases the deduction available on individual income taxes for putting money into 529 college savings programs.
SB 1176 — Creates a “produce incentive program” to encourage purchase of Arizona-grown crops by people using food stamps.
SB 1215 — Exempts some liquor sales from certain labeling requirements.
SB 1408 — Mandates research on the correlation between marijuana use and mental illness.
SB 1514 — Requires the Department of Housing to provide emergency shelter beds in western Maricopa County for homeless seniors who are at least 55 years old.
SB 1526 — Allows a prisoner to receive a certificate after completing a training program to work in a field or trade and ensures female prisoners get feminine hygiene products without being charged.
SB 1635 — Makes numerous technical corrections to laws already enacted.
SB 1716 — Establishes the Joint Legislative Psychiatric Hospital Review Council and requires a surveillance system at the Arizona State Hospital.
HB 2001 — Creates a retroactive income tax credit for part of the value of land donated for a site for a traditional public or charter school.
HB 2070 — Provides for the release of original birth certificates that were sealed due to an adoption.
HB 2296 — Requires the Department of Transportation to suspend rather than revoke someone’s driving privileges after a second conviction of reckless driving, aggressive driving or racing.
HB 2303 — Mandates the health department to conduct proficiency testing of independent laboratories that test marijuana.
HB 2414 — Authorizes the health department to inspect any medical marijuana dispensary during normal business hours.
HB 2554 — Requires that those chosen by parties to represent them at polling places be registered to vote in Arizona.
HB 2674 — Permits some people who were convicted of sex offenses to eliminate the need for them to register.
HB 2792 — Prohibits the delivery of early ballots to anyone who has not specifically requested one.