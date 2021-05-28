These bills have been vetoed by Gov. Ducey

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a series of bills Friday, saying he would sign no more until state lawmakers deliver a spending plan for the coming year. These are the bills he vetoed:

SB 1022 — Renames references in law from “product of human conception’’ to ‘’unborn child.’’

SB 1030 — Makes various changes to the practices and procedures of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, which has jurisdiction of people found “guilty except insane.’’

SB 1074 — Bans requiring public employees to have to participate in “critical race theory’’ training.

SB 1119 — Requires the attorney general to review the constitutionality of any executive orders by the president.

SB 1121 — Imposes new requirements for the the security, packaging and labeling of marijuana.

SB 1127 — Allows motorists to travel faster on some state highways without facing criminal charges.

SB 1135 — Increases the deduction available on individual income taxes for putting money into 529 college savings programs.

SB 1176 — Creates a “produce incentive program” to encourage purchase of Arizona-grown crops by people using food stamps.