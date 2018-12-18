A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Dec. 7 for charges related to assault and attempted armed robbery at Mi Nidito, a popular South Tucson restaurant.

Jerry Evans Madril, 30, was convicted of numerous charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the July 11 incident.

Madril entered the restaurant on South Fourth Avenue brandishing a utility knife and demanding money. Employees and customers grabbed him and tried to subdue him, according to court documents.

During the struggle, Madril stabbed three victims, two of whom were transferred to the hospital with serious injuries to the chest, legs and arms. 

When officers with the South Tucson Police Department arrived, several people in the restaurant were holding Madril on the ground.

In a statement to the court, Madril said he had been intoxicated and upset. He also said he had just turned 30, was unable to see his 10-year-old daughter and did not have his "head right" at the time.

Madril has a criminal history that spans 16 years and involves continued violence toward others, court documents show.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara