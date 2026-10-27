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An Arizona woman who authorities presumed was dead was found alive in Mexico more than two years after she disappeared.

Shayna Feinman of Yavapai County had last been seen on March 9, 2024, when she was traveling to meet a friend. A neighbor reported her missing nine days later.

Earlier this year, Yavapai Silent Witness offered a $20,000 reward for information regarding Feinman's disappearance as officials renewed the search for her since they had not found a body.

Her disappearance led to the arrest of two men, including her boyfriend, in August 2024 on suspicion of second-degree murder, concealment of a body and conspiracy in connection with her supposed death.

After more than two years, Feinman was found in the Encino neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on Oct. 23, according to the Tijuana security force.

According to the security service, officers moved Feinman to a safe location and were in contact with the consulate and family members.