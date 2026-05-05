“It’s just really hard,” Martin said. “The fuel is just getting crazy.”

McClendon’s Select is one of the largest local organic farmers in metro Phoenix and has been selling produce at Valley farmers markets since the early 2000s. Owner Sean McClendon said that his fuel bill has doubled in the past month.

“Everyone is feeling the impact of this,” McClendon said.

Planning for the worst

Raising prices is one way for small-scale farmers to offset the higher input costs, a luxury that larger farms beholden to commodity markets don’t have. McClendon said he’s had to raise prices, which has helped compensate.

But there’s also a risk to raising prices because farmers market produce is already an extravagance that many people are willing to cut when times get tough, Martin, the owner of Crooked Sky Farms, said.

Wary of scaring customers off, he hasn’t raised prices. He’ll dip into the farm’s reserves as long as he can.

“There’s only really a certain amount that people can really afford,” Martin said. “We’ll try to keep it where it is for as long as we can.”

At Amadio Ranch, the Amadios have come up with a long-term plan in case fuel prices don’t abate. If necessary, they’ll scale down, offering fewer services and even potentially planting fewer crops. They’re prepared to go back to how the business operated in the early days, when it was just the two of them and not about a dozen employees.

“We’re just kind of holding our breath, waiting to see what happens,” Eric said.