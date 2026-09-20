Bears are intent on finding enough food

The sightings come after the Navajo Nation experienced a prolonged period of dry winter and spring conditions, on top of an ongoing drought that has affected tribal communities across the region. On June 9, the Navajo Nation declared a state of emergency because of severe drought conditions. The Hopi Tribe declared an exceptional drought on its tribal lands through a June 29 executive order.

The availability of things like acorns and piñons is closely tied to climatic conditions. Smith noted that winter and spring snow and rainfall are critical for acorn production, an important food source for black bears during the summer months. Bears also rely on piñon nuts and juniper berries for food. With limited precipitation, the availability of these natural food sources has been disrupted, prompting bears to search farther for nourishment.

"They're preparing for winter," Smith said. 'This period of time in a bear's year is the time when bears are sort of most focused on food. They are hyper-fixated on getting as many calories in their bodies as they can and building up as much fat as they can for winter."

In a typical year in New Mexico or Arizona, Smith said, they're getting the food mostly from piñons and acorns, "probably more acorns than piñons, but both of those things, so nuts for the most part."

Smith said that while working with the Navajo Department of Fish and Wildlife, he can't remember a year when bears were more of a problem. He said bears get themselves into trouble all the time, especially in the fall, "when they’re 100% focused on calories."