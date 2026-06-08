Santa Muerte, often depicted with a crown and scythe, a globe in hand and an owl at her feet, is the product of religious overlap dating to the Spanish conquest. Scholars say 16th-century Catholic missionaries introduced Europe’s Grim Reaper figure to Mexico’s indigenous population, believing fear of death would instill a desire for salvation and convert them to Christianity.

Instead, Chesnut said, indigenous people linked the figure with the death deities of their own ancient belief systems. The fusion gave rise to what would eventually become Santa Muerte despite church efforts to stamp her out, and by the 1940s, she was seen mainly as a love sorceress, called upon by women to bring back wayward partners “under punishment of being whacked with a scythe.”

Then, in 2001, a devotee in the Mexico City barrio of Tepito set her life-sized Santa Muerte effigy on the sidewalk outside her home because she no longer had room for it, unintentionally sparking what Chesnut calls “the fastest growing religious movement on the planet.” The figure is now in a glass case attached to the woman’s home, he said, the most famous Santa Muerte shrine in the world.

Chesnut now estimates Santa Muerte’s following at between 13 and 14 million worldwide, the vast majority in Mexico and the American Southwest.

Most tend to be practicing or cultural Catholics who look to Santa Muerte for her reputation as a quick fixer, according to University of Michigan professor William Calvo-Quirós. In his book “Undocumented Saints: The Politics of Migrating Devotions,” Calvo-Quirós said veneration of Santa Muerte is a form of spiritual pragmatism “less concerned with the afterlife than the afflictions of the present.”