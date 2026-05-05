PHOENIX — Scottsdale businessman Hugh Lytle can run for governor even though he technically violated a state law by not listing his home address on his nominating papers and petitions, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer said state law requires those who want to run for office to list their "residential address.'' She said there are exceptions, such as for those who are in an address confidentiality program or if the candidate does not have a home address. Neither is the case here.

But Timmer, writing for the court, said Arizona law requires only "substantial'' compliance by candidates with the requirements for such paperwork.

In this case, she pointed out, Lytle listed a private post office box at a UPS store, located about 12 miles from his home, as his address. She also noted this was not a new development since he decided to enter the political arena, as he has used the same post office address for his business for about 12 years.

There's also the fact that this isn't a situation where someone running for legislative or local office uses an address in that district but doesn't actually live within it. Lytle affirmed, as required by law, that he meets all the requirements to run for governor, including being old enough, and declared under perjury that he is a resident of the state, running for statewide office.

"Based on the record here, candidate's use of the business address in the same city and county in which he resides was unlikely to confuse or mislead the thousands of people who signed candidate's nomination petition for statewide office,'' Timmer wrote.