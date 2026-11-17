Dense smoke kept a helicopter from landing as a wildfire closed in on wildland firefighter Nicholas “Nick” Hutcherson of Glendale and his crew in western Colorado, federal investigators found.
The firefighters had no time to reach safety on foot. Hutcherson, 27, and crewmates Emily Barker and Sydney Watson died from airway injuries on June 27, according to a joint U.S. Wildland Fire Service and U.S. Forest Service investigation. The Interior Department released the findings Nov. 12.
A helicopter rescued two other firefighters, the report said. One of them, Nathan Matthews, died July 24 from his injuries. The other unidentified firefighter survived.
The report includes a frame from a Snapchat video Hutcherson took of the fires below his helicopter. In a photo Barker took at 2:27 p.m., smoke hangs behind the trees at the Gore Fire. Less than an hour later, flames reached the crew’s landing site that became the setting for tragedy.
People are also reading…
Hutcherson’s parents, Ron and Lisa Hutcherson, said in a statement that they believe failures in leadership and oversight contributed to his death. They want answers on who was responsible for tracking the fire and why the crew wasn’t pulled out sooner.
How the wildfire trapped the crew
Five firefighters were working on the Knowles and Gore Fires, each small fires about a tenth of an acre, when a much larger fire overtook them, the report said.
The Dolores and Snyder Fires had merged to the west, and the combined fire traveled about 7.3 miles across canyons and mesas in less than three hours, according to the report.
Smoke moved ahead of the flames and darkened the sky over the plateau, investigators found. Barker texted her superintendent from the Gore Fire.
“It looks like a sunset but it’s 2:30 in the afternoon,” Barker wrote.
Investigators found that aerial oversight of the Snyder and Jones Fires ended at 2:30 p.m. and a replacement flight couldn’t take off because of runway crosswinds.
Overlapping radio frequencies led personnel aboard the crew’s helicopter to believe they were talking to an aircraft overseeing the nearby fires. It was working on another fire about 30 miles away, the report said.
At 2:56 p.m., the crew superintendent told Barker a helicopter was coming for all five firefighters. As it approached, Hutcherson told the pilot, “I’m not sure if you can land where you landed before,” according to the report.
Smoke was so thick that the firefighters needed GPS to find the spot where they had landed earlier, according to the report. The pilot couldn’t see ahead or below and turned back to look for a way in from the east, the report said.
At 3:19 p.m., Barker radioed, “You can’t land where we’re at anymore.”
Heroism in her final moments
All five of the firefighters eventually deployed emergency shelters, according to the report.
As the crew pulled out their emergency shelters, one firefighter struggled to free theirs from their pack.
“Here, take mine,” Barker said, the firefighter recalled. Within seconds, the firefighter got their own shelter out, the report said.
The surviving firefighter recalled Barker calling out, “Stay together, put your feet towards the fire!”
Flames reached the crew within seconds, the surviving firefighter told investigators. The firefighter struggled to hold the shelter against the ground. When the wind pressed it against their body, it was “hot as hell,” the report said.
The fire swept through the site repeatedly over the next 48 minutes, consuming nearly everything on the ground that could burn, investigators found. Equipment recovered near the shelters showed that temperatures at ground level exceeded 600 degrees Fahrenheit near the pinyon pines, according to the report.
Hutcherson’s parents seek answers
Ron and Lisa Hutcherson said they met with investigators and visited the site where the fire overtook their son’s crew.
“I stood where Nick stood. I saw the terrain. I saw no viable way out on the ground,” Lisa Hutcherson said in the family’s statement provided to The Arizona Republic on Nov. 12.
The investigation’s timeline shows supervisors pulled firefighters off of line construction on the nearby Snyder Fire at 1:50 p.m. The Hutchersons pointed to that withdrawal and asked who recognized the risk to their son’s crew and who had the authority to order them out.
“Telling us how the fire reached our son does not answer why he was still there,” Ron Hutcherson said in the statement. “Who was watching the bigger picture? Who was responsible for bringing those firefighters home while there was still time?”
Lisa and Ron Hutcherson have asked for the complete investigation report and supporting records. They also want a "documented review of supervisory actions, a timetable for corrective measures, and immediate communication of safety findings to firefighters still doing this work," according to their statement.
The family also demanded to know why some of the physical evidence was lost. Investigators told them that three of the five deployed fire shelters were disposed of, and only two were recovered, the statement said.
“Please do not hesitate to tell us exactly what we need to know,” Ron Hutcherson said. “Nothing will cause us the amount of pain we have already discovered with losing Nick. We are ready for whatever information helps us to figure this all out.”
Investigators cite breakdowns, call for safety improvements
Investigators cited extreme fire behavior, communication problems and gaps in aerial supervision.
“No single decision or system failure fully explains the outcome,” they wrote.
In the Nov. 12 release, U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said the findings could help improve firefighter safety. The Interior Department said the report pointed to ways to improve communications, track fires in real time and coordinate dispatch.
The Interior Department did not respond to The Arizona Republic’s request for comment before publication of this story.