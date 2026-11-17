The fire swept through the site repeatedly over the next 48 minutes, consuming nearly everything on the ground that could burn, investigators found. Equipment recovered near the shelters showed that temperatures at ground level exceeded 600 degrees Fahrenheit near the pinyon pines, according to the report.

Hutcherson’s parents seek answers

Ron and Lisa Hutcherson said they met with investigators and visited the site where the fire overtook their son’s crew.

“I stood where Nick stood. I saw the terrain. I saw no viable way out on the ground,” Lisa Hutcherson said in the family’s statement provided to The Arizona Republic on Nov. 12.

The investigation’s timeline shows supervisors pulled firefighters off of line construction on the nearby Snyder Fire at 1:50 p.m. The Hutchersons pointed to that withdrawal and asked who recognized the risk to their son’s crew and who had the authority to order them out.

“Telling us how the fire reached our son does not answer why he was still there,” Ron Hutcherson said in the statement. “Who was watching the bigger picture? Who was responsible for bringing those firefighters home while there was still time?”

Lisa and Ron Hutcherson have asked for the complete investigation report and supporting records. They also want a "documented review of supervisory actions, a timetable for corrective measures, and immediate communication of safety findings to firefighters still doing this work," according to their statement.