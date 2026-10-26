Holmes said her aim with Theranos was to lower the costs of lab tests, making them more available to the public.

“I’ve seen here in Phoenix what it means,” she told the committee. She said she met a pregnant woman who needed a lab test but couldn’t afford it. At a Theranos center, Holmes said, the woman saw the test she needed was priced at $11.95.

“She broke down in tears,” Holmes said.

Friese, in a phone interview, said he had a brief conversation with Holmes after the hearing. He said he told her he was fascinated by how she “could get all this information from this tiny (blood) sample.”

Holmes told Friese that she could, though Friese said she didn’t say how she was able to do so.

It would turn out she could not.

Theranos crumbled amid questioned data

In 2015, The Wall Street Journal published an article casting doubt on the company’s promises. It was the beginning of the end.

By 2016, federal regulators took steps to shut down one of her labs in California. In 2017, the company agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle a fraud claim filed by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

According to the book "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" by Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou, nearly 1 million test results for patients in Arizona and California were voided or corrected. Patients had false alarms, according to the book, including an Arizona teenager who worried she was at risk of a heart attack and an Arizona woman who went to the emergency room the day before Thanksgiving fearing an imminent stroke.